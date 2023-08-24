WILKES-BARRE TWP. — Matt Birkbeck, author of the book “The Life We Chose: William ‘Big Billy’ D’Elia and the Last Secrets of America’s Most Powerful Mafia Family,” said Wednesday that D’Elia wanted to write the book to “set the record straight.”

Birkbeck, who also wrote “The Quiet Don,” which was about Russell Bufalino, said the book talks about several issues that D’Elia takes exception to and he felt this would be the best way to get the truth out.

D’Elia will appear at Barnes & Noble in the Arena Hub Plaza on Friday to sign copies of his recently released book. He will be joined by Birkbeck for the signing session that will run from 5-8 p.m.

Birkbeck said D’Elia called Frank Sheeran’s account in the book, “I Heard You Paint Houses,” a work of “fiction.” That 2004 work by Charles Brandt, which was made into a movie, “The Irishman,” claims that Sheeran climbed the ranks to become a top hit man, and that he killed Jimmy Hoffa, a powerful Teamster tied to organized crime.

“Billy told me that when he saw the movie, he wasn’t happy,” Birkbeck said. “And he didn’t like the way Russell Bufalino was portrayed.”

Birkbeck said D’Elia told him that his relationship with Bufalino was like a father and son.

“Billy said Bufalino considered him his protégé,” Birkbeck said. “And Billy went on to be the head of the Bufalino family when Bufalino was sent to prison and he resumed that role after Russell died.”

Birkbeck said that Sheeran’s account, as related in the 2004 book and the movie, portrayed Bufalino as an underling; D’Elia maintains Bufalino was one of the most powerful people of the 20th century.

“Billy can prove everything he says,” Birkbeck said. “He has documents that refute everything the book stated.”

Birkbeck said there are several issues in D’Elia’s book that, as he stated before, “set the record straight.” He also said that D’Elia made it clear that he never testified or gave evidence on anyone.

“He would never perjure himself,” Birkbeck said. “Some called Billy a rat, which he said put his life in danger while he was in prison.”

Birkbeck also said that the book will show how powerful Bufalino was, despite always keeping a low profile, hence the title of his other book, “The Quiet Don.”

Birkbeck said the book is more about “the business of the mob,” and even though D’Elia wanted to tell his story, he was somewhat reluctant in telling it all to Birkbeck.

In order to attend the book signing event on Friday, guests must purchase a copy of “The Life We Chose” at the event, or show proof of purchase from this location or bn.com at the door, and they will receive a wristband for the signature line at that time.

The news release specifies that books will receive signatures only — personalizations will not be offered at this event. Guests may have up to three individual books signed per person. Personal photos with Matt Birkbeck will be permitted, as long as they do not feature other customers or employees without their permission.

About the book

The “adopted” son of legendary organized crime boss Russell “Uncle Russ” Bufalino, for decades D’Elia had unequaled access to the man the FBI and U.S. Justice Department considered one of the leading organized crime figures in the United States.

But the government had no idea as to the breadth of Bufalino’s power and influence, or that it was Bufalino, from his bucolic home base in Pittston, who reigned over the five families in New York and other organized crime families throughout the country.

For nearly 30 years, D’Elia was at Bufalino’s side, and “Russ’s son” was a witness and participant to major historical events that have stymied law enforcement, perplexed journalists, and produced false and wild narratives in books and movies — not the least of which being the infamous disappearance of union boss Jimmy Hoffa.

D’Elia became the de facto leader of the Bufalino family upon Russell Bufalino’s imprisonment in 1979, and he officially took control upon Bufalino’s death in 1994 until his arrest in 2006. D’Elia pled guilty to money laundering and witness tampering, and was released from federal prison in 2012.

Candid and unapologetic, D’Elia is finally ready to reveal the real story behind the myths, and in doing so paints a complicated, compelling, and stunning portrait of crime, power, money, and finally, family.

