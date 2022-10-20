Luzerne County Arts & Entertainment Hall of Fame established

This is the temporary logo for the Luzerne County Arts & Entertainment Hall of Fame. Members of the public are invited to submit designs for a permanent logo. Check the hall of fame’s Facebook page for details.

“Arts and entertainment are a huge part of our culture,” said Lindsay Griffin-Boylan, president and CEO of the Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber of Commerce.

Times Leader columnist Bill O’Boyle said the first class of inductees into the new hall of fame will be announced in the spring.

‘One of the main functions of art is to make us better human beings,’ committee member Tony Brooks said during his remarks Thursday at the news conference.

We’ve all experienced that “powerful swelling in your chest,” Tony Brooks told the crowd shortly after noon on Thursday. “We often can’t describe the feeling, but we know it when it fills our heart.”

It’s the feeling you get when you’re moved by powerful art — an exquisite painting, perhaps, a song that transports you, or an actor’s dramatic performance.

Luzerne County now has a way to especially honor the artists and entertainers who, as Brooks put it, “make us better human beings” by sharing their talents.

As of Thursday, the Luzerne County Arts & Entertainment Hall of Fame has been established, organizers announced Thursday during a news conference in the lobby of the F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts.

“Our goal is to announce the first class of inductees in early spring 2023 and to have a dinner in the fall, roughly a year from now,” said Times Leader columnist Bill O’Boyle who with Joe Nardone, owner of local Gallery of Sound stores, initiated the idea of the Hall of Fame.

The first idea was for the hall of fame to focus on music and musicians, Nardone said during the news conference. But there are so many artists with talents in other areas, he said, the organizers soon decided to include other talented folks from other fields.

“We have faith this will knock people’s socks off,” said a smiling Constance Wynn, who represents the RACE Team (Rediscovering Ancestry Through Culture and Education) on the committee.

“The talent we have today and the talent we had in the past will be part of this wonderful Hall of Fame,” said Alan K. Stout, who has interviewed hundreds of musicians for newspaper articles and radio shows. He now represents Visit Luzerne County on the committee.

“There are a lot of famous people that are from Luzerne County. It’s something to be proud of,” Wilkes-Barre Mayor George Brown said, noting that he researched music halls of fame across the United States and counted “only 25.”

Brown said he expects the hall of fame will “start out small” but will be “putting us on the map once again.”

Anyone can submit to the committee names of artists whose work they believe deserves to be recognized in the Hall of Fame. Potential inductees could be people who were born in Luzerne County, lived here “or who made their mark in Luzerne County.”

“We want to be sure our first class includes those most deserving in all categories,” O’Boyle said.

The public also is welcome to submit designs for an official logo of the new entity; details should be found on the Hall of Fame’s Facebook page.

Committee members said they expect the first class of inductees will be a large one, because they know Luzerne County has been home to many talented people, including winners of Oscars and Tony Awards.

The organizing committee includes O’Boyle, Nardone, Brown, Griffin-Boylan, Wynn, Stout, Brooks, who is a member of Wilkes-Barre City Council as well as the Wilkes-Barré Preservation Society; and Jody Busch, a musician, recording engineer and former guitarist with the New York Times Band.

At this point there is no set number for how many inductees will be selected for the Hall of Fame, or for how many might represent the different categories of Music, Film, Television, Stage, Media and Art.