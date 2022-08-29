WILKES-BARRE — The next chapter of The Rascals is about to begin — two of the founders of the legendary rock ‘n’ roll band are once again taking to the stage to continue their legacy that started 57 years ago.

With No. 1 songs like “Good Lovin’,” “Groovin’,” “A Beautiful Morning,” “I’ve Been Lonely Too Long,” “People Got To Be Free” and “How Can I Be Sure,” The Rascals are considered the best ‘blue-eyed soul’ group to come out of the 1960s.

The Rascals Featuring Felix Cavaliere & Gene Cornish Time Peace Tour comes to the F.M. Kirby Center on Nov. 20.

Lead singer/songwriter and organist Felix Cavaliere and lead guitarist Gene Cornish, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Inductees, Grammy Hall of Fame, Vocal Group Hall of Fame and Songwriter Hall of Fame members, hit the stage this November for the first time since 2018.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Sept. 2 at 10 a.m. and are available online at — kirbycenter.org, at the Kirby Center Box Office and charge by phone at 570-826-1100. A Kirby Member pre-sale begins Wednesday, August 31 at 12 noon.

“We’re so grateful for the fans, this is for them,” said Cavaliere, whose autobiography “Memoir Of A Rascal…From Pelham, NY to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame” recently came out.

Cornish, whose own autobiography — “Good Lovin’: My Life as a Rascal” — came out in 2020, is especially grateful to return to the stage.

“This gives us another chance to play together and do it for the fans” Cornish said.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.