AVOCA — Some like it hot. Others live their lives by the spice. Kris Fragale falls into the latter category.

Fragale, 32, originally of Exeter and now residing in Avoca, has been into hot foods since he was a kid, long before he was internationally ranked and recognized for his ironclad stomach, armored taste buds, and ability to withstand even the hottest of peppers and foods, preparing to head to the ZestFest Fiery Food Challenge in Texas.

“My Opa, which is Dutch for ‘grandfather’, he was big into hot stuff and garlic and all that stuff … When he passed away, my uncle gave me a bottle sauce and he said, ‘Your Opa made this sauce. It’s hot enough to clean grease off of driveways.’ So, I ended up inheriting that said bottle of hot sauce,” Fragale explained. And that was the beginning of a lifelong interest that would only grow as time passed.

Some of Fragale’s friends were growing their own peppers and after spending a lot of time sampling them, he hit a point where he was comfortable eating even the famed Ghost Pepper, which ended up being his favorite. When the pandemic rolled around, Fragale said he was, “not knowing what to do with myself.” So, he decided to get on Facebook and then create a YouTube channel: The Scoville Unit, “Where the topics are hot and the peppers are even hotter.”

As his popularity grew, potential sponsors reached out and suggested Fragale adjust his talking points. Fragale then opted to start doing reviews and challenges, such as the Pacqui One Chip Carolina Reaper Challenge, among others.

Through networking and meeting new people in the digital space, Fragale realized how deep the world of spicy foods goes. In the time since, he’s established an LLC, competed in wing eating competitions in Georgia with actors from the critically acclaimed and fan-favorite ‘The Walking Dead’, and found himself ranked in the ‘League of Fire’.

The League of Fire is the de facto ranking and governing body for spice, sauce, and chili challenge enthusiasts the world over. Fragale now finds his name on those listings, ranked 49 overall, and 12 in the 2021-2022 Seasonal Rankings. The rankings are based on points accrued from competing various challenges.

Every year, the League of Fire holds a national championship where they send invites to the top 100 ‘Chili Heads’ in the world, and pick 10 to compete. Fragale was selected for this year’s competition – the aforementioned ZestFest.

He initially declined, as he was preparing to start a new job and with the competition only a month away (Oct. 1) and in Dallas, Texas, it just didn’t seem feasible. However, those who know the man wouldn’t let him just sit it out.

First, Fragale’s brother-in-law (Fragale’s second biggest supporter behind his wife, Beth, who he married this year), offered to pay for his flights. Another acquaintance then offered to help fund a hotel and a rental car. And finally, the new boss encouraged Fragale to go to Dallas. “He’s like, ‘I want you to understand that you’re not just someone that’s gonna come in here and work. You’re part of our family. We view you as human beings. We know you have lives outside of work and this is big to you. We want to support your small business.’ So, now I’m going and I have the entire community behind me,” Fragale remarked.

And that community stretches much, much farther than NEPA.

Fragale was recently “patched” to Lieutenant in The Sons of Fire – an Ireland-based Global Chili Community, and receives constant encouragement from supporters, friends, and family far and wide. “It’s honoring for me because I didn’t expect this to turn into what it’s turned into. I just kind of wanted to pick up a hobby,” Fragale said. However, when the ZestFest rolls around, Fragale isn’t simply happy to be participating. He’s heading to the Lonestar State with the intention to conquer.

Follow Fragale on Facebook and Instagram at TheScovilleUnit and th3_scoville_unit, respectively, and at The Scoville Unit on YouTube. He’ll be posting a link to live stream the competition in October.