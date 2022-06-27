🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Actor and comedian Kevin James will return to the F.M. Kirby Center stage on Thursday, Oct. 27, at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Thursday, June 30, at 10 a.m. and will be available at the Kirby Center Box Office, online at — www.kirbycenter.org — and charge by phone at (570) 826-1100. A Kirby Member pre-sale begins Tuesday, June 28, at 10 a.m.

Tickets prices are $46, $56, $86, plus applicable fees

Kevin James began his career as a stand-up on the Long Island comedy scene. After being discovered at the 1996 Montreal Comedy Festival, he signed a network development deal to create his own sitcom.

“The King of Queens,” which premiered in 1998, ran for nine seasons on CBS with James starring and executive producing, and it garnered him an Emmy nomination in 2006 for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series. The show concluded its run in 2007 but continues to air daily in syndication across the country and around the world.

James also starred in and executive produced the sitcom Kevin Can Wait for Sony Television and CBS.

In 2001, James brought his stand-up act to TV with Sweat the Small Stuff, a one-hour special for Comedy Central. In 2005, Kevin James and Ray Romano executive produced and starred in the HBO Sports Special “Making the Cut: The Road to Pebble Beach;” a documentary about the Pebble Beach Pro Am Golf Tournament that was nominated for a Sports Emmy. His second comedy special “Never Don’t Give Up” premiered on Netflix in April 2018.

James was the producer, co-writer, and star of the hit comedies Paul Blart: Mall Cop 1 & 2, Zookeeper, and Here Comes The Boom. James made his feature film debut in 2005 in Columbia Pictures’ “Hitch” starring opposite Will Smith, and starred alongside Adam Sandler in Pixels, “Grown Ups,” “Grown Ups 2,” and “I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry.”