🔊 Listen to this

Guess who just got back today

Them wild-eyed boys that had been away

Haven’t changed, had much to say

But man, I still think them cats are crazy

– Thin Lizzy ‘The Boys are Back in Town’

Late bass-player and singer of Thin Lizzy, Phil Lynott, was born in England to an English father and an Irish mother. He initially attended school in Manchester, however, he dealt with pretty constant racism and was sent to live with his grandparents in Dublin.

Lynott passed away at 36 after a tumultuous battle with substance abuse. He had collapsed during the Christmas season in 1985 and was diagnosed with septicemia. He would cling to life for 10 days before ultimately succumbing on Jan. 4 of 1986. The cause of death was heart failure due to pneumonia, among infections of other organs.

That said, he left us with tunes to last a lifetime. I mean, does anyone ever hear ‘The Boys Are Back in Town’ and not immediately want to storm every bar and pub in their path? Just me? Oh …

Though his life was short, Lynott’s legacy is still very present. Aside from the hits we all know and love, Thin Lizzy inspired a generation of musicians. Two of my personal favorites, Kirk Windstein and Pepper Keenan, who separately play guitar and sing for Crowbar and Corrosion of Conformity, and together make up the guitar duo of the legendary New Orleans sludge rockers, DOWN, fronted by former Pantera vocalist, Philip H. Anselmo, often cite Thin Lizzy as inspiration, right next to ZZ Top.

So, why am I rambling about dead rockers?

Two simple answers: I’m always rambling about the genre I love so dearly. And because the whiskey I’m reviewing also had humble beginnings in Dublin.

Powers Irish Whiskey got its start way back in 1791 when John’s Lane Distillery was established in Dublin by one Mr. James Power. In 1821, Power’s son, John became partner and the brand was renamed to James Powers & Son.

In 1841, prestige behind Powers & Son grew when James’ grandson, also called John, had a title created just for him, and was awarded Power Baronetcy of Edermine in County Wexford.

The distillery proceeded to grow over the subsequent decades, and in fact became so large so that it had its own dedicated fire department.

In 1886, Powers Irish Whiskey became the first and only Dublin distiller to bottle their own whiskey.

Almost a century later, in 1975, Powers moved to Midleton Distillery in County Cork, where it remains today as one of the best-selling whiskies in Ireland and the world over.

Another quick note: In this instance, it is spelled whiskey and not whisky. American and Irish sprits generally keep the ‘e’, while Scottish and Canadian distillate are typically sans vowel.

When I was in the Navy, we drank a lot of Jameson … and Jager … and everything, though those stories are more fitting for a novel than a column (if you ever see me out and about, I’ll be happy to tell a tale or two, see the aforementioned ‘them wild eyed-boys’ but I digress). Jame-O was the drink of choice, particularly so for the guy who recommended Powers Gold Label to me. Suffice it to say, I was shocked when he admitted he liked Powers over Jameson.

With this bold and brash claim now weighing heavily on me, my world being turned upside down, I had to find out for myself. Sure, taste is subjective. But dammit, when a friend recommends a whisk(e)y, you check it out.

And check it out, I did.

I’ll save you the suspense: Powers Gold Label is now my favorite Irish Whiskey, too. And that is NOT taking anything away from Jameson. It’s still the standard but Powers Gold Label just has a little more to offer. Perhaps it’s because it’s new to me, whereas Jameson is an old friend, but I found there to be a lot to explore in this one.

Most notably to me after a generous pour into my Glencairn, was the cinnamon sweetness on the nose. Upon further sniffs, as my beloved bulldogge, Banjo craned his head to figure out why Dad was suddenly “ooh-ing” and “ahhh-ing”, I started to pick out a few other intricacies. The alcohol is still noticeable but its buried under layers of fruit and spices. There are still oaken barrels, there’s still char, but it’s distant, slowly making its way forward like beachgoers wading through the tide, realizing they forgot their SPF.

And on that note, a sip.

Where Jameson might have a little more bite up front, Powers is essentially the opposite. Orange juice. Honey. Slight white pepper. Pear. Apple. Have a dram and you can absolutely tell your doctor you’re getting 3 servings of fruit in your diet, guilt free. The cinnamon is still there, though it’s less pronounced, being drowned in all of the fruit juices. Vanilla and perhaps some nutmeg?

It’s impressive that with all the fall seasonal baking spices, this one is particularly refreshing over ice as Summer draws near.

And with those thoughts of long, sunny, shoreline days in mind, there’s the finish, working its way to the forefront of the palate. The American oak casks carry the bite. These jaws are not scornful but playful, insistent on being noticed, but not wanting the spotlight. Just happy to be here and showing no signs of leaving anytime soon. No Irish Goodbyes here but rather blossoming, lifelong friendships with deep appreciation for the opportunity. Honey again … and again … and again.

Perhaps, much like Phil Lynott, this is a whiskey that made a huge splash but never really wanted to be the center of attention. It merely wanted to exist in its own unique space, jamming away on timeless tunes and lasting impressions.

Powers Gold Label goes for somewhere between 30 and 40 bucks depending on where you go, and in my humble, novice opinion, that is an absolute steal. Grab a fifth, throw on Jailbreak on vinyl, and kick back to appreciate centuries of craftsmanship, humanity, and mortality.