WILKES-BARRE — The F. M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts Wednesday announced that multi-platinum selling duo Air Supply will perform at the downtown venue on Friday, April 22 at 8 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 11, at 10 a.m. and are available online at kirbycenter.org, or at the Kirby Center Box Office, and charge by phone at 570-826-1100. A Kirby Member pre-sale begins Thursday, March 10 at 10 a.m.

Ticket prices are: $36.50, $46.50, $53.50 and $79.50, plus applicable fees.

Clive Davis signed Air Supply to Arista Records and in 1980, “Lost in Love” became the fastest selling single in the world, leaping to the top of all of the charts. Now Air Supply was on their way. The second single was “All Out of Love,” and that went up the charts even quicker.

Seven top-five singles later, Air Supply at that time had equaled The Beatles’ run of consecutive top five singles. The albums Lost in Love, The One That You Love, Now & Forever and The Greatest Hits sold in excess of 20 million copies. “Lost in Love” was named Song of the Year in 1980, and, with the other singles, sold more than 10 million copies.