Due to weather disruptions and travel restrictions, the Scranton Cultural Center at the Masonic Temple’s 6th Annual Winter Blues Guitarmageddon featuring Joe Louis Walker with King Solomon Hicks, Dustin Douglas & The Electric Gentlemen and the Deb Callahan Duo, originally schedule for Feb. 25, has been postponed and will be rescheduled for Sunday, March 27, at 6 p.m.
All tickets for the performance will be honored at the rescheduled date. Patrons can contact their original point of purchase or the SCC’s Fidelity Bank Box Office at 570-344-1111 with any questions.