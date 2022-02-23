🔊 Listen to this

The vibrant artwork of Jesse Clemente now decorates the galleries of the Dietrich Theater.

“Kitson Arts Alliance is once again honored and privileged to be working with the Dietrich Theater on another year of exhibits for 2022. Launching the year with Jesse Clemente is exciting because he is so creative. Inspired by Jean-Michel Basquiat, his style is similar yet totally his own. It is awesome to see how Jesse’s mind and thoughts unfold on to canvas, using a total mixed media approach. I feel Jesse’s artwork is great to consider for investment whether you are an art collector or just want one amazing piece of art,” said Patrick Robison of Kitson Art Alliance.

Jesse Clemente is a 33-year-old abstract/neo expressionist from the Tri-State area of New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania, who is currently based in Passaic County, N.J. As a child and a young teenager growing up, Clemente discovered graffiti and the art of Jean-Michel Basquiat at the age of 13 and started doing his own graffiti by the age of 14. From the ages of 19 to 24 he practiced his craft on the streets and at the Greenridge train yards. He was living in Port Jervis, N.Y., during the summer of 2013, when a person noticed his artistic talents within his drawings and random paintings on cardboard and slate rock and suggested he turn to painting on canvas. Clemente soon after took that idea in great stride, and within the next two years he started exhibiting in the Port Jervis and Milford area and was making a big splash in this area known for exhibiting oil landscapes and calm settings, which Clemente’s paintings are far from.

Into present day, Clemente has exhibited from Soho/Lower East Side NYC to Stroudsburg and Scranton area to Sussex County, N.J., with a mural he completed in winter 2014. His work is also in private collections nationwide from San Francisco, California to Chicago, Illinois to the East Coast (Connecticut, Massachusetts, and Vermont) and with one or two pieces in London, England.

When asked about what his art means, Jesse simply responded, “All you have to do is look at it and you’ll get it. Art isn’t about fully grasping the visual image but the emotional passion and connection behind it.”

Come view this captivating exhibit anytime during movie times or office hours from now until the end of March.