Our monthly column highlights the incredible NEPA Creatives that we spotlight every Sunday. Learn more about November’s spotlights below:

Kyle Hoo | Multimedia Interdisciplinary Artist

Kyle Hoo is a multimedia interdisciplinary artist and Scranton resident who was born and raised in Brooklyn, N.Y. In 2010, he moved to Pennsylvania to attend Kutztown University where he majored in Photography and Time-Based Experimental Media.

His creative journey began in high school, where the classes Kyle took allowed him to explore various creative outlets. After receiving awards and exhibitions in local galleries in Milford, he found his niche at Kutztown. He found the challenges Kutztown presented in their arts program were exciting.

Kyle’s environment plays a big role in his creativity. The right space is key to sparking ideas in his process. For example, finding an abandoned building while walking along a trail. What can be inside of it? Who can it be? Answering those questions allows him to create a cohesive story to use in his artistry. Emotionally charged imagery from past events or emotions inspires Kyle’s work, as well as other art that he studies.

To Kyle, being an LGBTQIA+ artist means a lot to him. He loves how it allows him to freely express his emotions, as well as the feeling of finishing a project.

Carina Havenstrite | Owner of Alpacas of Windy Haven Farm

Carina Havenstrite is a mother, wife, and owner of an alpaca farm. Located in Covington Township, Alpacas of Windy Haven Farm offers a variety of 100% USA made and sourced alpaca products, including socks, hats and gloves. Additionally, they offer seasonal farm visits and even on-site events such as yoga and painting. Recently, the animals have been making it to community events and weddings.

According to Carina, the alpaca farm was never a conscious decision, it just seemed to happen. An interesting opportunity presented itself where Carina and her family could become the owners of four alpacas. So Carina and her family did what anyone would do: called off work, borrowed a trailer, and decided to begin their alpaca journey. 18 alpacas later, with two more rescues on the way, they look forward to expanding their farm and showcasing to the public what they have to offer.

Taking a step into their journey has allowed Carina to learn more about the fiber arts. From crocheting and felting, to learning how to shear their alpacas, the Havenstrite family has enjoyed the insights they’ve gained from taking on this endeavor. Carina has also enjoyed learning more about agritourism and believes it has been an amazing creative outlet.

The animals and the process of creating beautiful products from their fiber serves as an inspiration for Carina, and she enjoys using that inspiration to educate others on the process of creating products and the importance of that transparency.

Ashley Harry | Creative Writer

Born and raised in NEPA, Ashlee Harry is a creative writer with three self-published books under her belt. Growing up, her love for reading blossomed into an interest in writing. At age 11, she wrote her autobiography in big purple font before it was lost to the world (remember to hit save!), but that wouldn’t be her last time writing her story. In 11th grade, she submitted a writing portfolio about what she wanted to do in life. She wrote that she wanted to be an author and was surprised when her teacher replied, “I could see you doing that.”

Inspiration had struck and Ashlee wanted to see it through. After typing 17 pages worth of content on her iPhone, she transferred it to her computer. A challenge was initiated when her cousin said Ashlee couldn’t write a book. She was determined to prove him wrong. Nine long months of writing lead to her final draft: The Guardians.

The Guardians focuses on Jake and Laura Adams, twins, who suddenly move to Aria, Calif., as their ordinary lives are left behind. As they start to establish themselves, they discover a family secret. Their strange dreams begin to reveal their true powers, and shortly after, they are sought after by the Guardians and the Filii Tenebrarum. Will their powers be enough to protect them?

Ashlee’s work paid off with the support of her parents as they helped publish her first book in her senior year of high school. However, Jake and Laura’s story wasn’t done, for Ashlee quickly began writing her second book. Near the end of her freshman year of college, Ascension was published in 2016, with the final book, Legacy, being published in 2020.

To learn more about NEPA Creative, visit the website at www.nepacreative.com.