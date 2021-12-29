🔊 Listen to this

The Menzingers, formed in Scranton in 2006, played their first “hometown” show in over two years, since an acoustic album release show at Wilkes-Barre’s Gallery of Sound on Oct 6, 2019. Energy was high and the group more than delivered, as they were all smiles on stage and locked in to the rhythm.

Ontario, Canada’s trio, The Dirty Nil, were the evening’s sleeping giants. While many in attendance seemed to be unfamiliar with the group, they quickly established themselves as an absolute force of classic rock and roll swagger, with giant pop-punk choruses, thrashy riffs and a tight rhythm section. Needless to say, they gained more than a few fans after their set.

SCRANTON — The annual NEPA Holiday Show came home to Scranton on Black Friday, and while the show wasn’t nearly as rowdy as the crowds clambering for early-morning discount shopping, it was certainly not short on excitement.

The event saw three bands on the bill: Scranton’s own James Barrett; The Dirty Nil, hailing from Canada with their tongue-in-cheek lyrics and energetic stage show; and of course, The Menzingers.

Founded from the ashes of ska/pop-punk bands that went on to enjoy their own success, The Menzingers formed locally in 2006. They signed under Epitaph Records in 2011, a label headed by punk legend and Bad Religion founding guitar player, Brett Gurewitz.

It was over two years since the band played a hometown show in NEPA. The last being an acoustic album-release show at Gallery of Sound in Wilkes-Barre on Oct. 6th 2019, celebrating the release of the groups sixth studio album, Hello Exile. And for the Holiday Show, it’s been even longer. The band decided to not play the 2019 iteration — instead wanting to plan something big for 2020 — and then, well, you probably know what happened in 2020.

Needless to say, the scene was set for a long-time homecoming party on at the Scracton Cultural Center on Nov. 26 as a sea of leather and denim bought beers in the basement and awaited a good time.

James Barrett and his band took the stage, fresh off the September release of new album “A Series Of … Mostly Nothing” and covered the crowd in sonic bliss.

While “up-and-coming” might seem like a useful — albeit clichéd — term, that band’s energy and presence was akin to that of a band with decades more experience. As locals with their own brand of NEPA stories to tell, it was a fitting opener for the hometown crowd.

The Dirty Nil happily inquired of the audience, “Are you guys sick of people asking about The Office?” An inquisition which was answered with a seemingly unanimous and resounding “yes.”

Playful stage banter aside, the Ontario trio brought heavy duty rock and roll swagger and sing along choruses in a blend of three-chord punky thrash riffs and a Jagger-esque stage show that works oh-so well. While it seemed like many in attendance may have been unfamiliar with the group, it’s safe to say they made an impression and gained some fans by the end of their set.

The lights cut out as Thin Lizzy’s “The Boys are Back in Town” came to a close. The metallic riff of David Bowie’s “Rebel, Rebel” came blaring through the house PA system as Tom May, Greg Barnett, Eric Keen and Joe Godino took the stage and promptly launched into crowd favorite, “I Don’t Wanna Be An Asshole Anymore,” starting a 17-song set that would be capped with a three-song encore.

The set included many hits spanning the band’s career, from their earlier offerings to several from the most recent album (although it has since seen a re-release as an acoustic endeavor, complete with orchestral strings.) The show required all to wear masks. However, many would be lost in the motions of the crowd whose energy was in high gear throughout the duration.

By the time the band closed out with “In Remission” from 2014’s “Rented World,” elation loomed over the room. It was a cathartic night, to say the least; a symbol of hope after so much uncertainty, that people can still unite and enjoy good music and good company.