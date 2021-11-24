As the weather gets cooler and we prepare for winter, our outdoor Creative Meetups have come to a close until Spring 2022. Over the next few months, our monthly column will highlight the incredible NEPA Creatives that we spotlight every Sunday via our social media channels.

Brendan Brisk — Musician

Brendan is an artist, composer, producer, and multi-instrumentalist out of Wilkes-Barre.

Brendan has been an artist for as long as they could remember, but more recently, they started to embrace their identity. Brendan is a self-taught musician, but the internet has given them resources to hone their craft.

In 2016, they saw the release of their debut album, “Astral Counterfeit,” a solo excursion that explores funk, soul, and jazz elements, and plays upon the influences of Beck, Sly and the Family Stone, and Sun Ra. Following the debut, Brendan connected with Bernard Gavlick, Justin Malinowski and Miles Orfanella, to bring his recordings to the stage.

Brendan’s second release, “Relaxylvania,” builds upon the momentum of the band and introduces a collaborative flair to a continued exploration of unique, genre-bending sounds. “Relaxylvania” creates an atmospheric space that encompasses a diversity of energies — from its driving opening track “Fanfare” to the ethereal closer “Music for Gabriel.”

Nothing makes them feel more alive than creating. Brendan feels it creates a strange, cosmic energy that feels “bigger than my physical body.” Having ideas constantly generating 24/7 is a blessing and curse, but Brendan wouldn’t have it any other way.

They love creating through music, mostly because they believe they could execute their ideas into the physical world the most efficiently. With that being said, while not as precise to their original concepts due to their experimental nature, Brendan loves creating videos and visual art as well.

Brendan has many sources of inspiration, with Pennsylvania wilderness, outer space, and love being a few. They believe being creative is about being true and trusting yourself, and creating for the physical world for others to be inspired.

Brendan is currently working on their third album. Until then, you can find them on Facebook, Instagram, Youtube, and on their website.

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/brendanbriskmusic

IG: http://www.instagram.com/brendanbrisk

Youtube: https://youtube.com/channel/UCcEuY9gnE0eBaBTPbSjGRpA Website: http://www.brendanbrisk.com

Website: http://www.brendanbrisk.com

Jason Thomas | Tattoo Artist

Living in West Wyoming but working in Pittston, Jason has been tattooing for the past 8 years. Art has always been a focus of his life, and he finds it humbling that he gets to do what he loves as a career. He’s an LGBTQA+ artist who expresses himself on the human body with pigmented inks and tattoo machines. His artistry is expressed with bold lines and bright colors.

As soon as Jason received his first tattoo, he knew he wanted to become a tattoo artist. Once he graduated from Keystone College, he pursued an apprenticeship at Marc’s Tattooing. In a full-circle moment, the man who gave Jason his first tattoo became his teacher, passing his tattoo knowledge onto Jason.

He doesn’t have a creative process, but he’s inspired by other artists’ styles across various mediums. He also finds inspiration through nature, animals and color theory.

Art helps Jason keep going. He eats, breathes and sleeps tattooing. It has helped Jason find his purpose in life, and he doesn’t know what he would do without it. His advice to others? Find something you love to do and do something important with it. We would have to agree, Jason!

You can find Jason expressing his artistry at Marc’s Tattooing at 10 S. Main St. in Pittston. You can also follow him on Instagram @jt.tattooing.

Portfolio: https://nepatattoo.com/artists/jason-t/

Instagram: @jt.tattooing

If you’d like to be spotlighted, fill out the form at www.nepacreative.com/sunday-spotlight-form/.

If you are interested in leading a breakout session at one of our meetups in 2022, you can email Holly K. Pilcavage at holly@coalcreative.com. To learn more about NEPA Creative, visit the website at www.nepacreative.com.