“Autumn Dance of Oak & Elm,” a work by Clarks Summit resident Robert Vielee, will be on display as part of “The Elegant Landscape” exhibit at The Camerawork Gallery, Scranton.

“Half Dome Evening Glow,” a work by Clarks Summit resident Robert Vielee, will be on display as part of “The Elegant Landscape” exhibit at The Camerawork Gallery, Scranton.

“Inkberry Autumn,” a work by Clarks Summit resident Robert Vielee, will be on display as part of “The Elegant Landscape” exhibit at The Camerawork Gallery, Scranton.

The Camerawork Gallery is excited to announce its return to the First Friday lineup in downtown Scranton. The gallery will exhibit “The Elegant Landscape” by Clarks Summit resident Robert Vielee through Dec. 21, 2021. An opening reception was held on Friday, Nov. 5.

“The Elegant Landscape” is a body of work that was created while hiking and camping solo in state and national parks across the United States. Robert sought out unique scenes that have been formed by both the forces of nature and of man. His images are captured by employing a large-format camera and film, then digitally scanning and printing onto metal using a Dye-Sublimation printing process, producing fine detail in every print.

Camerawork Gallery is located downstairs of the Marquis Gallery, 515 Center St., Scranton.

Gallery hours Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information, please contact Rolfe Ross at 570-510-5028.