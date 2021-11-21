WILKES-BARRE — Local filmmaker Jordan Ramirez is excited to announce the debut of “Indian Paradise,” a short documentary film, at 8 p.m. on Nov. 24, 2021, at the River St. Jazz Cafe in Plains.

“Indian Paradise” tells the story of a local activist/herbalist and Seneca Nation member, Dr. Gere Reisinger, 73; a career waterways patrolman named Charlie Urban, 91; and the Susquehanna River Watch — a volunteer group (active in the early and mid ’90s) that focused on the clean up and policing of the Susquehanna River and its riverfronts here in the Wyoming Valley. During that time, the River Watch put hundreds of hours into cleaning up the riverfront at Kirby Park.

However, due to decisions made by local authorities in the mid ’90s, they were never able to see their project through — in spite of over 3 years of grueling work. While the fight to clean up the park still continues today, the film raises the question of whether or not that land is usable and what the challenges are in taking advantage of it. Additionally, signups for the Susquehanna River Watch will be held on site.

Following the film debut, DJ Evolution (Rich Johnson), of Reading, will perform an all-vinyl set followed by two sets of R&B/Funk music from The TRiBE, who will also be releasing a new line of limited-run merchandise.

Finally, this event will be a food drive. Please bring any and all non-perishable goods to the front of the venue. If you would like more information, please check out SusquehannaRiverwatch.org. Tickets can be purchased in advance at holdmyticket.com/event/380600 or on the River Street Jazz Café’s website.

Please join us this Thanksgiving Eve, Nov. 24, at 8 p.m. for this multifaceted event.