We’re coming up on the end of their season right now, but with spooky season upon us, I ask you this — what’s scarier than a fruit fly infestation?

An infestation has the potential to cause a lot of shame. I just want to say that this can happen to anyone — you’re not gross. With a few tips and items you may already have, you might be able to get rid of them pretty quickly. It’s time to wage war on those flies, my friend.

We know that fruit flies love, well, fruit. They also love trash and dirty drains. Here are a few tips to keep them at bay:

• Don’t give them any fruit. And by that, I mean keep your fruit away from them to the best of your ability. You can do all these other tips, but if you have their favorite treats sitting out just waiting for them, the results won’t last. Firstly, keep any fruit that can be stored in the refrigerator in there. This excludes things like pears and bananas. For those, wash them off as soon as you get them home to remove any eggs from the grocery store and store them covered in some way, like in a paper bag.

• Keep your trash clean. I know, “clean trash” is an oxymoron. Garbage is gross, and that’s the end of it. What you can do, though, is get full bags out of the house as quickly as possible and clean and disinfect the inside of your indoor trash can at least once a week. Make sure your bags fit in your bin with a tight fit to avoid any rogue matter falling into the bare bin and rotting away in there. I really like the simplehuman brand trash cans, because they sell specially fitted liners for their bins. A little maintenance on your trash can will go a long way. If your trash can seems permanantly disgusting, and you have the means, toss that thing and get a new one. I am giving you permission.

• Keep your drains clean. Unfortunately, this means keeping your sink clean and dish-free to the extent of your ability. I’m all about leaving tonight’s dishes for tomorrow, believe me, but when you have fruit flies, this option kind of disappears. The little menaces love all of the food residue, and they also love laying their eggs in the drain. If you keep your sink and drain clean, you will be tackling what is possibly one of the main sources of the infestation.

• Catch them. A tall cup filled with a shallow amount of apple cider vinegar will bait and trap them. Sugary fruit juice will also work. Leave these cups out where there seem to be a lot of them, like by your out-of-fridge fruit, trash can and sink. Since by this point you’ve been working to eliminate their breeding grounds, by killing as many adult flies as you can, you are decimating their population and preventing reproduction. I know, this is gross. I’m sorry. Since I have a cat who likes to knock cups over, I bought some traps online that are shaped like little apples and have enclosed tops with holes. They worked beautifully this year — well, “beautifully” maybe isn’t the word, because they were filled with fly carcasses, and that is gross. C’est la vie.

• Keep an eye on sticky counter residue. You might wipe down your counters every day (good for you) and still have some sticky stuff between tiles, or stuff that just won’t come off. Resist the urge to leave it and scrub it real good. A toothbrush works wonders on the sticky stuff between tiles. We are waging war; don’t leave any blind spots.

