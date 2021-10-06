🔊 Listen to this

Northeastern Pennsylvania Philharmonic, under the baton of Conductor and Music Director Dr. Mélisse Brunet, will open its 50th anniversary season on Saturday, October 23, 2021, at 8pm at the FM Kirby Center, with PNC Pops, featuring the music of Sir Elton John, Sir Paul McCartney, and Sir Andrew Lloyd Weber. A “Meet and Greet” with the conductor and a complimentary reception to toast the orchestra’s golden anniversary will follow the concert.

Recognized as three of the world’s most popular artists and composers, their music will be featured in “The Music of the Knights” which is the music of our generations. Fan favorites include “Memory”, “Hey Jude”, “Yesterday”, “Don’t Let the Sun go Down on Me”, “Can You Feel the Love Tonight”, “Phantom of the Opera”, “Don’t Cry for Me Argentina”, and “I Don’t Know How to Love Him”. In addition to the Philharmonic, Broadway singers will be on stage to complement the orchestra. Sponsors for this concert are Dr. Seth and Carolyn Fisher.

Individual tickets may be purchased form $36-$59, depending on the location of the selected seats. Student tickets are $16. Subscriptions may also be purchased, securing discounts and reserved seats for Masterworks and Pops. For single tickets and/or subscriptions, please check out NEPAPhil.org or call 570.270.4444.

Health and safety of the orchestra, staff, and audience are our priority. The Northeastern Pennsylvania Philharmonic is mandating masks for anyone entering the FM Kirby Center and throughout the performance. The only exception to be unmasked is if the guest is actively eating or drinking.

From Flood to Pandemic: The Northeastern Pennsylvania Philharmonic, a fully professional symphony orchestra, was formed in 1972, during the Agnes Floods, and returns to the concert stage under CDC guidelines, celebrating 50 years of live orchestral music and music education in