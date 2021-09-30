🔊 Listen to this

Scranton native Angelia Petrillo wants to keep local comedy alive.

Now that live entertainment is back, she’s doing just that with monthly comedy shows at Boozy B’s, an alcohol-infused ice cream parlor located at 41 S. Main St., Wilkes-Barre. In addition to the ice cream, the parlor also serves beer and wine.

The series, “Comedy à la Mode,” will continue at 8:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 22.

Petrillo has been a comic for about five years, and used to host monthly shows at The Keys in Scranton with StreetKar Comedy, a collective she co-founded.

“Then The Keys closed,” She explained. “We were working on getting other venues, then the pandemic hit. Everything kind of dismantled.”

Luckily, Boozy B’s welcomed the events with open arms.

“Boozy B’s was actually one of the only people that got back to me when I was trying to start something up. They were super excited about it. They’re really great,” Petrillo said.

”The shows are great, the owners are great, we usually have a really good time. We have some returning people coming back, which is great. It lets us know that we’re doing something right.”

The series started in June, and has continued every month since. Petrillo is hoping to recapture the magic of the first show in the series, which sold out.

“We have audience members, they come, just not as much as the first show,” Petrillo said. “There wasn’t a lot of stuff going on in June as much, so I feel like maybe with the pandemic and everything opening back up, people got really excited. There could be also some things that I was doing wrong, so I’m currently tweaking it,” she explained, mentioning that she has since lowered the price of admission and wants to get more names on the bill each month.

Petrillo hosts mostly local and regional comedians at the shows. Past lineups have included local names like Elliot Elliot and Bryan Walsh, and regional names like Roya Hamadani, Taury Seward, Ellen Doyle and many others.

The September show will feature Audrie Marsh and Joey Tepedino.

“Audrie is headlining in October. She’s an LGBTQ comedian from the Philadelphia area. She’s done a bunch of stuff. She just was a finalist in Philly’s Phunniest,” Petrillo shared. “I try to have mostly, or as many, minorities, people of color, people with disabilities and women headline as I can, to highlight things like that,” she said.

“And Joey Tepedino, who is also from this area, but is down in Lancaster now, is coming back up.”

Petrillo said that she’s hoping to add some more local names to October’s lineup.

“Hopefully I’m looking to throw two or three more local comics on for more variety. That’s something I’m trying to do as well. Instead of having just three comics, we’re trying to have five or six in there,” she explained.

Tickets can be purchased via Eventbrite at https://bit.ly/3EZun26. General admission is $15, with specials including two tickets for $25 and five tickets for $50.

“If you’re a comedian and you’re out there, and you want to support local comedy, you can grab a ticket for $5,” Petrillo added.

Petrillo is also offering a discount for Weekender readers with the code WEEKENDER for 15% off.