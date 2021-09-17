🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The Sordoni Art Gallery will host “A Night Out in France” next month, in partnership with Bank + Vine and the Diamond City Partnership.

The event will be held on Oct. 7 at 5:30 p.m. inside the gallery, with members of the Sordoni Art Gallery and Wilkes University employees invited to stop in at 5 p.m. for an “exclusive treat.”

The Sordoni Art Gallery is located at 141 S. Main St. in Wilkes-Barre.

The evening will feature a special look at “L’Esprit: Exploring Wit and Beauty in French Prints,” one of the gallery’s latest art exhibitions.

A special, exclusive menu of light fare and French cocktails has been prepared by Bank + Vine, and live music will be provided by Bells and Whistles.

The Times Leader is the media sponsor of the event.

Tickets are $30, and could be ordered at bankvinenepa.ticketleap.com/a-night-out-in-france.

Any questions could be directed to ecrofchick@bank-vine.com.