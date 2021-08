🔊 Listen to this

The Times Leader Beer Gang is back with its weekly episode.

This week the gang tries out Breaker Brewing Company’s EyePA.

The Beer Gang releases a new episode each Monday.

Previous episodes of the Beer Gang can be seen by following the links below.

Season 2

Episode 1: Stewart’s Spiked Seltzer

Episode 2: La Chouffe Belgian Blond Ale

Episode 3: Seagram’s Escapes.

Episode 4: Samuel Adams’ Porch Rocker.

Episode 5: SBC Hopcellerator.

Episode 6: Yuengling Light Lager

Episode 7: Boozy B’s alcohol infused ice cream.

Episode 8: Beach St. Vodka Soda.

Episode 9: Wallenpaupack Brewing Company’ s Party Cove

To see any of the 24 episodes in Season 1, click here.