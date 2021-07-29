Lake Nuangola welcomes painters, guests to Artfest

Rod Kaiser talks with a reporter inside the Nuangola Lake Association Pavilion, a historic enclosed building where the artfest show and sale will be held on Saturday, July 31.

Many lakeside residents have colorful art and gardens on their property, complementing the natural beauty of Lake Nuangola.

Scenic views abound all around Lake Nuangola, which is ringed by a path — from which this was taken — where artists have been setting up to paint and photograph the scenery.

Rod Kaiser looks out across Lake Nuangola from a walkway over a swampy area at the edge of the lake on Thursday afternoon. Starting this Saturday in conjunction with the Wyoming Valley Art League, lakeside residents will welcome artists and visitors to an art festival around the lake, in which artists are invited to showcase their work and paint — or take photos — in plain air amid the sylvan scenery.

NUANGOLA — One of Luzerne County’s most scenic landscapes will be the setting for a day of music, art sales and food on Saturday, July 31.

The Lake Nuangola community is inviting members of the Wyoming Valley Art League and guests to artfest this weekend, where art will be on display and for sale at the historic Nuangola Lake Association Pavilion.

Lunch will be provided for artists free of charge and tables set up inside the enclosed pavilion building for them to display their works, whether new or previously completed.

Among those new works are expected to be paintings and photos completed over the past week, when artists were invited to set up shop alongside the lake to create depictions of the lush, colorful landscape.

The festival was inspired by a similar, smaller painting event that ran for a few years in the early 2000s, said lakeside resident Rod Kaiser.

Another resident, Greg Koons, had the idea to resurrect the festival but with more offerings and opportunities for artists, Kaiser explained.

“It’s an opportunity for artists to come and do something different,” Kaiser said.

The Art League has run other open-air events, including at Hillside Farms and once at Lake Shickshinny, Kaiser added, but “here you’ve got at least a mile-and-a-half of path to explore.”

During an interview recently Kaiser showed the Times Leader around the lake and borough where artists will be welcome to practice their craft.

Kaiser is a third-generation property owner on the shores of scenic Lake Nuangola, where his grandfather first built a summer home in about 1904.

He is well familiar with the well-trodden path around the lake, which crosses the lawns of property owners who smiled and waved during Thursday’s tour. The path also crosses a gently bobbing boardwalk over the lake’s swampy southern edge before bending around toward the eastern edge where several historic buildings beckon, including The Union Chapel, the atmospheric old Nuangola Lake Association Pavilion, and the Grove Theater, where Kirk Douglas famously once performed.

For those looking to take part in the free artfest, here is what to expect.

• From 1-4 p.m. on July 31 artists are invited to come to the pavilion and set up a display or sell their work. This art does not have to be related to the lake, but can be any work that you wish to sell or display. There will be no limit to the number of works you can display. Tables will be provided for display.

• Artists and visitors may park at the Nuangola Lake Association Pavilion, 24 Vandermark Ave., and at the Grove Theater, 5177 Nuangola Road.

• Lunch will be provided to the artists free of charge.

• Pisano Winery will be set up at the pavilion during the art sale for wine tasting and purchase.

• Musical events will be held at various locations around the lake, as well as a food truck at Lance Street lake access. The music:

9 a.m.: Nuangola Boardwalk – Christine (bagpiper)

10 a.m.: 19 Vandermark Ave. – Steve Koons (Acoustic Guitar & Vocals)

1 p.m.: 7 Red Rock Road – Paul Oliver (Acoustic Guitar & Vocals)

3 p.m.: 7 Red Rock Road – John Gordon Duo (Guitar, Drums & Vocals)

5 p.m.: 43 Nuangola Ave. – The Winklevoss Twins (Rock Band)

7 p.m.: 43 Nuangola Ave. – Jon & Kate+Fate (Guitar & Sax Duo)

MORE INFORMATION:

• No one will be turned away, but if artists could RSVP Rod Kaiser at 570-709-2187 or Don Armstrong at the Art League, 570-288-1020, it would help with the food arrangements.

• If you need a guide, call Nick or Sue Ouellette at 508-450-2513, Rod Kaiser at 570-709-2187, Margo Serifini at 570-510-4609, Greg Koons, at 570-899-7935, or Betsy Johnson at 570-868-3557.