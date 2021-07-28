🔊 Listen to this

SCRANTON — The Scranton Cultural Center at the Masonic Temple was invited to submit a Fiscal Year 2021 application for the Arts Engagement in American Communities Grant Program, and has received a $10,000 grant from the National Endowment for the Arts to support teaching artists salaries for its upcoming Youth Theatre Program Summer Camp.

The Arts Endowment identified the Scranton Cultural Center as eligible to apply for and receive this grant, and after submitting the application, was awarded the funding.

The National Endowment for the Arts is the independent federal agency whose funding and support gives Americans the opportunity to participate in the arts, exercise their imaginations, and develop their creative capacities. Through partnerships with state arts agencies, local leaders, other federal agencies, and the philanthropic sector, the Arts Endowment supports arts learning, affirms and celebrates America’s rich and diverse cultural heritage, and extends its work to promote equal access to the arts in every community across America.

Arts Engagement in American Communities supports arts projects in all artistic disciplines, extending the National Endowment for the Arts’ reach to communities across the United States. These grants engage the public with diverse and excellent art in geographic areas underrepresented in our grant making portfolio. Grants are available for professional arts programming, including, but not limited to, presentation of artists or artworks, marketing and promotional activities, educational programs and organizational planning.

The Scranton Cultural Center Youth Theatre Program Summer Camp offers in-person and virtual opportunities for young performers in PreK through 12th grade. The program is open to all students, regardless of experience or financial means. This year’s program is ongoing through Aug. 21.

To learn more about session details and registration, please visit SCCMT.org/camp.