Local creatives participate in July’s Creative Meetup last week at Kirby Park. The next Creative Meetup will be held at the park on Aug. 17 at 6 p.m.

Local creatives participate in July’s Creative Meetup last week at Kirby Park. The next Creative Meetup will be held at the park on Aug. 17 at 6 p.m.

If we had to put a theme on July’s Creative Meetup, held July 21 at the Pavilion in Kirby Park, it would be “Stepping out of your comfort zone.”

In addition to the typical catching up, introductions, snackin’ and creative interacting (the word networking might be more appropriate but has no business here), the evening featured two incredible breakout sessions — Mitchell Bagnas led a session titled “What goes into being a professional artist?” and Angelia Petrillo led a session on improvisation tools for both professional and personal life, which included multiple improv exercises.

The night kicked off with the improv session that called for willing attendees to gather in a circle, step out of that comfort zone to get what some might describe as “silly” with each other. Inevitably, this started out slow, with everyone feeling out how “in” they wanted to be, but by the end of the breakout session, everyone was “all in,” jumping at the opportunity to participate in an exercise that required each person to build off the action contributed by the person before them. “Awkward friendships” were formed and everyone was warmed up and ready for Mitchell’s session.

Mitchell, an insanely talented artist from Nanticoke, stepped out of his comfort zone by giving a presentation on his process for creating photo realistic works of art (Seriously — they look picture perfect). While you would never know it, this was Mitchell’s first time speaking publicly, and after an in-depth overview, complete with a question and answer dialogue (sweetly featuring Mitchell’s proud as hell parents), the night came to a close as it began, with the addition of everyone feeling a little more inspired.

“I encourage any creative to lead a session with NEPA Creative,” said Mitchell “It is a comfortable and safe environment for the topic leaders to speak and participate with. I was very nervous, and I had not done any kind of public speaking before but with their support it became much easier for me to open up. Not only is the meetup a place to learn about new topics such as Angelia Petrillo’s “Improvisation Tools,” but also a place to meet new people who are also in some kind of creative field of their own. I believe the leaders and the audience can both gain a great experience by coming out to these meetups.”

We invite you to join us at our next meetup (we’ll even throw in snacks). The Creative Meetups take place every third Tuesday of the month. The next meetup will occur on Tuesday, Aug. 17, at 6 p.m., in Kirby Park near the pond. All are welcome to attend these free meetups, kids included.

If you are interested in leading a breakout session at a future meetup, you can email Holly K. Pilcavage at holly@coalcreative.com. To learn more about NEPA Creative, visit the website at www.nepacreative.com.