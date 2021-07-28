🔊 Listen to this

Rain or shine, the Waverly Community House will host two more summer concerts on The Comm back lawn.

The first concert, for children and their grown-ups, features Burn the Jukebox, a kids’ band led by Comm Camp CIT Ethan Cutillo. The concert will take place on Friday, Aug. 6, from 6 to 8 p.m. The second concert, on Tuesday, Aug. 17, at 6 p.m., will be a return engagement of The Abington Ramblers with musicians Quentin Fisher, Michael Johnson, Roy Williams, Shane McGeehan and Jami Novak.

Both concerts are open to the public at no charge. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs and refreshments. The events will be held in compliance with CDC and PA Department of Health COVID-19 guidelines. In the event of rain, the concerts will take place in the auditorium.

The Waverly Community House is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization, and is located at 1115 N. Abington Road in Waverly.