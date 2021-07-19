🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE TWP. — Will Beekman, ASM Global General Manager of Mohegan Sun Arena, Monday said this Friday is the night everyone has been we’ve been waiting for.

“On July 23rd, we are officially back,” Beekman said. “We are a better, stronger, safer venue for having gone through what we’ve gone through, but we are putting that behind us. It’s time to move on. It’s time to go live again.”

Country Music Hall of Fame group Alabama will bring their “50th Anniversary Tour” to the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza in Wilkes-Barre Township on Friday at 7 p.m. with special guest Tracy Lawrence.

The event was originally scheduled for April 12, 2019, before being postponed due to health concerns within the band and most recently due to COVID-19. All tickets purchased for the original performance dates will be honored on July 23.

This includes any tickets purchased for the previous dates including April 12, 2019, Aug. 29, 2019. and Oct. 2, 2020.

The Alabama concert will be the first live music concert hosted inside the venue since March 6, 2020. The venue will be at 100% capacity per the state of Pennsylvania’s loosening of restrictions on indoor venue capacities.

ASM Global reminds everyone attending this event to please adhere to the new hygiene and security policies in place consistent with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Pennsylvania Department of Health guidance for the safety of all participants, guests and employees at the Mohegan Sun Arena including:

• Face coverings and social distancing for guests who are fully vaccinated will no longer be required. All vaccinated guests are free to continue to wear face coverings if they choose to do so. · All guests two years of age and older who are not fully vaccinated must wear face coverings during their visit except while actively eating or drinking.

• Guests do not need to show physical proof of being fully vaccinated. However, if guests are not fully vaccinated, they must follow the current guidance and continue to wear a face covering.

• We will rely on our guests to accurately follow the guidelines based on their vaccination status.

If a guest is experiencing any of the following, we ask that you stay home:

• A guest who has COVID-19 symptoms.

• A guest who has a COVID-19 test result pending.

• A guest who is under a healthcare provider’s care for a positive COVID-19 test.

• A guest who has been exposed to COVID-19 (unless fully vaccinated). Mohegan Sun Arena continues to maintain our enhanced cleaning, sanitization, and disinfection standards through the activation of the ASM Global VenueShield program, providing the highest levels of safety, security and consumer confidence, in alignment with approvals from local government officials and health care experts.

For additional information, visit — www.MoheganSunArenaPA.com. Limited tickets are still available at the NBT Bank Box Office at Mohegan Sun Arena and Ticketmaster.