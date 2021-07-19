🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE TWP. — The creators and stars of the long-running truTV show “Impractical Jokers” are coming to the Mohegan Sun Arena next year.

It was announced Tuesday that the Tenderloins, the comedy troupe behind “Impractical Jokers” as well as the TBS game show “The Misery Index,” would be performing at the Mohegan Sun Arena on April 30, 2022, as part of their 40-city “The Scoopski Potatoes Tour.”

“We’ve waited a long time to be able to get back on the road doing what we love most – making people laugh!” reads a statement from the Tenderloins’ four members: Joe Gatto, James “Murr” Murray, Brian “Q” Quinn and Sal Vulcano.

“This tour is especially meaningful to us, and we are absolutely thrilled to be back in person where we can connect with and laugh alongside our fans for the first time in over a year and a half.”

The tour kicks off on Nov. 19 of this year in Arizona and will run through August 2022.

Tickets for the Wilkes-Barre show are on sale now and could be purchased by visiting the Mohegan Sun Arena’s website or by going to thetenderloins.com/tour.