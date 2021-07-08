🔊 Listen to this

SCRANTON – Matchbook collectors from around the United States and Canada will gather in Scranton Aug. 8 through Aug. 13 as the 80th annual Rathkamp Matchcover Society convention will be held at the our Points Sheraton Hotel.

“After a hard year of COVID quarantine, we’re delighted to gather in Scranton this year,” RMS President Nancy Smith said. “The hotel has been instrumental in helping us navigate safe protocols and bring our organization to the city as travel and social gatherings re-open.”

RMS is the national organization of matchcover collectors. It was founded in 1940 by a group of collectors who met at the 1940 World’s Fair and later named for founding member Henry Rathkamp.

The convention brings together collectors from all over the United States and Canada to buy, sell and swap matchbook covers, matchboxes and historic match-related items.

“Because matches record every aspect of history and culture, they offer something for everyone, and collecting them is an ideal hobby for anyone who appreciates history and advertising design,” says William Gigantino, convention co-chair and longtime collector. “I welcome collectors of anything to come check us out. Collectors of railroad memorabilia, breweriana, military and political history, sports, entertainment, even those studying graphic design, can find fascinating and beautiful matchcovers to pique their interest and enhance their collections. There’s no end to it.”

The RMS convention will have four days of auctions, and a dealers’ room of collectors selling and trading their surplus and duplicate matchcovers. The convention also keeps four or more tables well-stocked with piles of free covers for attendees to sift through, looking for treasures to add to their collections.

“Matches are inspirational eye-candy and a designer’s delight,” said Greg Wolf, a professional graphic designer and RMS first vice president. “Collectors display specially prepared framed exhibits and compete for awards which are presented at the Friday night banquet. Many of these are true works of art and give collectors a chance to show off many rare and culturally significant items.”

“Once considered the third most popular collectible, after coins and stamps, the advent of disposable lighters and anti-smoking laws, greatly curtailed the availability of ‘free-range’ matches,” explains nationally recognized collector and marketing expert Richard Greene. “But because of their effectiveness as an advertising medium, and enduring popularity as a keepsake, high-end bars and restaurants are leading a resurgence of new matches. The entertainment and casino industries still produce plenty of matches, and the recent legalization of medical and recreational marijuana is generating a new growing category for match collectors.

“Because estates and many aging collectors who amassed huge collections during the heyday of matches are liquidating, it’s a great time to enter the hobby. Many senior collectors are very generous with covers and information, especially toward young people who show an interest. They’re eager to see their collections carry on as a legacy to the hobby.”

The Rathkamp Matchcover Society is 501c3 nonprofit organization comprised of 20 regional and 10 topical affiliate clubs.

Topical clubs include collectors of casino, pin-up or girlie, tobacco and other specific kinds of matches. Most collectors belong to more than one club and collect more than a single category. They conduct hobby business online, and through the mail.

Many of these specialty clubs hold meetings at the RMS convention, so collectors who are geographically spread out can meet and greet each other at least once a year.

For more information, visit the RMS website, www.matchcover.org.