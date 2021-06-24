🔊 Listen to this

Cat lovers in Northeastern Pennsylvania will be purring with excitement over the opening of a new café in Plains Township.

Since opening last month, Purrfect Mugs Cat Cafe, located at 1325 N. River St., Plains Township, has been giving patrons the opportunity to enjoy a beverage along with the company of feline friends. The best part: every cat at the café is available for adoption.

Owner Vikki Kenyon, of Luzerne, said that she first hatched the idea to open a cat café about five years ago.

“I saw the concept popping up a few years ago in the United States, mainly in larger cities … and absolutely fell in love with it, and knew it’s what I wanted to do,” she recalled.

Kenyon is no stranger to entrepreneurship. She also owns Vikki’s Nuthouse, an event-based nut business that was forced into hiatus during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“With all of our events being canceled, it kind of gave me the opportunity to slow down and focus on bringing this dream — because for so long, it was just a dream, that’s what I always wanted to do — and turn that into a reality,” she said. “My mission from the start when I wanted to open the cat café was, simply put, I wanted to help save the cats, and I wanted to support the community.”

At Purrfect Mugs, customers can book time in the café’s “Cat Den,” where they will be able to spend time with cats from local rescue Whiskers World. If they fall in love with one of the kitties, they can get the adoption process started.

“I wanted a place where you can really bond with them and get to know their personality, and set up like you’re at home. It’s set up like a living room,” Kenyon explained, adding that she hoped to encourage guests to “get on the floor and lay down, and play with the cats at their level.”

Kenyon said that if she were to describe the Cat Den in three words, she would choose “calm, inviting and relaxing.”

“It’s like a cat playground in there … we ‘catified’ the walls. We have shelves and bridges, and we have cat trees, and it’s just very inviting and relaxing for humans and for cats,” she added.

As far as supporting her community, available alongside the kitty companionship are beverages, baked goods and merchandise from local vendors.

Kenyon sources the café’s coffee from Grateful Roast, Nanticoke, and treats from Simply Delicious Desserts, Mountain Top. Merchandise available for purchase features everything from cat toys, cat treats, home décor and even bath bombs and soaps — all cat-themed.

“When you shop in the store it’s always all dog stuff, so I wanted a place that you can go and it’s just everything cats,” She said.

Even if you can’t get yourself a spot in the Cat Den, you can still purchase drinks, food and merchandise. Kenyon said that the café has just about everything one would find in any standard coffee shop: hot and iced coffees, teas and espresso drinks, to name a few.

The café also has its “Purrista Picks,” a “catified” play on the word barista, to use Kenyon’s word. These are weekly specials that cost $3. The special menu items are named after the cats inhabiting the den.

So far, Kenyon said she has been surprised by how well the café has been received by the community.

“I thought it would be popular and people would like it, but I didn’t really truly understand how many people in this community would be so supportive,” she said.

The Cat Den can be booked in 50-minute sessions at www.purrfectmugscatcafe.com/book-online, with a $10 cover charge.