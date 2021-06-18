🔊 Listen to this

Jay Notartomaso, who owns and operates Musical Energi in downtown Wilkes-Barre, talks about Thursday’s Sunsets on South Main pop-up happy hour at Midtown Village. ‘It’s good to have community events with live music, can’t beat it, and it’s a great space here,’ Notartomaso said.

Melissa Moffitt, left, of Wilkes-Barre holds grandson Elias while posing with grandson Elias in front of a SOMA backdrop during Sunsets on South Main as Diamond City Partnership marketing intern Medina Saeed takes their photo.

Anna Terzaghi, left, who is from Australia and visiting relatives here, watches as Hera Mukhtar, a Wilkes student from Pittsburgh, tosses the ping pong ball during a game at Sunsets on South Main Thursday afternoon in Wilkes-Barre.

Members of the Indigo Moon Brass Band perform during Thursday’s Sunsets on South Main pop-up happy hour at Midtown Village on South Main Street in Wilkes-Barre.

Hotelier Gus Genetti and his daughter, Patricia, listen to the Indigo Moon Brass Band perform during Thursday’s Sunsets on South Main pop-up happy hour at Midtown Village.

WILKES-BARRE — Melissa Moffitt held grandson Elias close as they posed for a picture in front of a bright green backdrop set up in Midtown Village Thursday afternoon.

“The weather is perfect,” Moffitt said after the photo op. “I’m just happy we’re out.”

That seemed to be the consensus as guests chatted, sipped beverages and listened to the jazzy sounds of the Indigo Moon Brass Band at Thursday’s Sunsets on South Main pop-up happy hour at Midtown Village on South Main Street in Wilkes-Barre.

Designed to bring visitors and foot traffic back to downtown Wilkes-Barre as pandemic recovery continues, #SunsetsOnSoma, as the series has been stylized for social media, kicked off last month with a Saturday event during the 2021 Fine Arts Fiesta. Thursday’s event was the first of four to be held on the third Thursday of each month through September. The events are organized by the Diamond City Partnership.

Each happy hour will kick off at 5 p.m. at Midtown Village, 40 S. Main St., with live music and libations from Susquehanna Brewing Company and Boozy B’s Adult Beverages.

Moffitt acknowledged the band was a big attraction.

“Indigo Moon Brass Band is one of my favorite bands in Wilkes-Barre. I follow them on Facebook, I saw the advertisement, so why not,” said Moffitt, who was joined by her daughter, sister and several friends.

Nearby, City Councilman Tony Brooks mingled with familiar faces prior to Thursday’s Council meeting.

“What I like like about this event is that it’s a great opportunity for us to re-socialize again — without masks,” Brooks said.

“I forgot what your face looked like,” he quipped to a reporter.

As guests waited in line for beverages, Brandy Lewis, director of programming for Diamond City Partnership, and Susan Magnotta, DCP director of marketing and development, stood with their sons Angelo Magnotta, Jason Lewis and Anthony Magnotta as the youngsters staffed a snack table with goodies, bottled water, sparkling water and hand sanitizer.

“They were here all day helping set up, carry chairs. They’re good boys. They believe in downtown like their moms,” Susan Magnotta said.

“I think this is a pretty cool idea,” Anthony Magnotta, 12, added.

DCP Executive Director Larry Newman hopes the idea will help draw people back to center city for recreation and fun as the pandemic recedes.

“It’s about giving folks reasons to come downtown on a Thursday night,” he said. “Hopefully after enjoying the music tonight they’ll patronize one of our downtown restaurants or go to the movies or do one of the many things you can do downtown.”

“That’s really just the plan, to provide an opportunity to reanimate street level,” Newman said.

Jay Notartomaso knows a thing or two about how things are going at street level. The West Wyoming resident has a business, Musical Energi, across from Midtown Village.

“It’s a beautiful day for people to come out and support local shops,” Notartomaso said as he listened to the band. “It’s good to have community events with live music, you can’t beat it, and it’s a great space here.”

Times Leader Media Group is media sponsor for the event series, and Publisher Mike Murray was among several staffers on hand for Thursday’s gathering, which was already beginning to draw a crowd within 10 minutes of opening.

“This really shows that downtown is back,” Murray said.

Across the plaza, Moffitt said she’ll definitely be back for future events.

“For me it’s happy hour,” she said smiling. “I’m a grandmother, it’s good to get out, so why not?”

For more information on upcoming happy hours, visit http://wbdcp.org/2021-events/.