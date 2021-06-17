🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The booze is back in town, along with music, vendors, and more.

Round two of this summer’s Sunsets on South Main pop-up happy hour series kicks off Thursday afternoon at 5 p.m. at Midtown Village, 40 S. Main St., with live music by the Indigo Moon Brass Band. Participants will be able to enjoy libations from Susquehanna Brewing Company and Boozy B’s Adult Beverages.

The inaugural #SunsetsOnSoma event, as the series has been stylized for social media, was held last month during the 2021 Fine Arts Fiesta. Additional happy hours will be held on Thursdays througout the summer.

Times Leader Media Group is media sponsor for the event.

#SunsetsOnSoma is designed to help bring more foot traffic into Downtown Wilkes-Barre as center city businesses work to rebound from the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The initiative is organized by the Diamond City Partnership.

Each event will take place from 5–7 p.m., after which guests are encouraged to finish their night by enjoying dinner at their favorite Downtown Wilkes-Barre restaurant.

The upcoming #SunsetsOnSoma events will be:

• Thursday, July 15 with The Tribe

• Thursday, Aug. 19 with Stealing Neil

• Thursday, Sept. 16 with Bret Alexander and Friends, featuring Ellie Rose and the Husty Brothers.

For more information, visit http://wbdcp.org/2021-events/.