Lil Nas X, from left to right, is seen in the trial scene from his video for ‘MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name).’

Every few years, it seems, Satan takes over the headlines.

Think about the backlash to the game “Dungeons and Dragons” when it first came out in the 1970s. Since Gary Gygax and Dave Arneson came up with the groundbreaking role-playing game in 1974, the game has been a lightning rod for conservative Christians who claimed that the game somehow taught the player real spells that would open up their souls to being taken over by the devil.

I went to a Catholic middle school and high school, and I can say that this is something that was taught to me by my religion teachers, that this game had some sort of “power” and that it would teach you the ways of darkness.

As a frequent player of D&D, I can say for certain that the only thing it’s taught me is just how bad at math I am. The game doesn’t teach you any real spells; you just say what imaginary spell you’re going to cast on an imaginary monster, you roll a dice, add some numbers to it and you see if you successfully did it or not. If that’s all it takes for my soul to be taken over by the devil, I’d argue that algebra class let Satan into my life first.

News cycles about fears over Satan’s influence are so common in the United States that we even have a phrase for it — the Satanic Panic — and it seems like we do it without fail every few years or so.

If you’re a bit older than I am, you probably remember in the 1980s a span of time where the crime du jour was “Satanic ritual abuse,” when a number of books were written about the supposed phenomenon of children being killed or sexually abused by a shadowy, ubiquitous cabal of Satan-worshipers who committed their crimes against children as a sacrifice to the devil.

What you may not remember, because it has not taken quite as much of a foothold in the American pop culture landscape, was that nearly all of this was later on determined to be just total fabrications. Books like “Michelle Remembers” and “Satan’s Underground,” which were important forces in the start of the 1980s Satanic Panic, were later revealed to have been totally fabricated by their authors who claimed that their books were 100% factual.

Additionally, nearly all of the convictions against people who were charged with crimes related to Satanic ritual abuse were later overturned, as alleged victims recanted their stories, often claiming they were coached by either police or their own parents. As reporting from Vox suggests, there is virtually no evidence that Satanic ritual abuse has ever occurred. Yet it still gets talked about as if it’s fact.

And the fears of Satan’s influence continue. You surely remember fears over heavy metal in the 1980s and “Harry Potter” in the late 1990s and early 2000s. And truly, the Satanic Panic is so American that it even predates the founding of the country.

Between 1692 and 1693, 19 people were put to death in Salem, Mass., after being found guilty of witchcraft and being in league with Satan. A 20th person, Giles Corey, was killed by being crushed to death with heavy weights as torturers attempted to force a confession out of him. Corey is the only person in American history to be put to death in such a horrific way.

You of course know this if you studied Arthur Miller’s “The Crucible” in your high school English class. And you surely also know that, one by one, all of the people of Salem who made accusations against their neighbors all recanted their claims, saying they got caught up in the emotion and that they would need to live with the guilt of their false claims forever.

The witchcraft was never real, but the results of the panic are very real, and can still be felt.

So why do I bring all of this up? Well, by this point, you’ve certainly heard the backlash against Lil Nas X’s newest single, “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name),” or more specifically, its music video.

While Lil Nas X had been, up until this point, best known for his hit single “Old Town Road,” a goofy little rap song about being a cowboy, “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” is about Lil Nas X’s struggles with feeling accepted as a gay man. It depicts a man who feels as though he needs to keep his relationship with another man private due to the backlash he’s sure he would get.

The video makes it more metaphorical. We see Lil Nas X, essentially, be given the choice between Heaven and Hell. He can either go to Heaven, or be true to himself — read as: be gay — and go to Hell. The video culminates with the rapper making his choice, going to Hell, giving a lap dance to the devil before promptly killing him.

If we’re being realistic, it’s silly. The video is clearly played for laughs. But in addition to its silliness, its point is an important one. So many youths around the world who are part of the LGBT community have to make a frankly horrible choice: either risk being ostracized by their community that is deeply religious, sometimes even being abandoned by their own family, or never live as their true selves.

Predictably, though, all of the discussion about the video can be boiled down to that pearl-clutching old phrase: “Think of the children!” Somehow, the tired old discussion goes, Lil Nas X will convince kids all around the country to become Satanists, and then the whole country will go to Hell. All of these arguments seem to ignore, of course, that Lil Nas X literally snaps the devil’s neck at the end of the video, but whatever.

Does this sound familiar? Remember when “Harry Potter” was supposed to create a legion of Satanists? Or “Dugneons and Dragons”? Or Madonna?

Where are they, then?

But let’s go back to that phrase. “Think of the children.” Let’s be perfectly clear about something: your child is either going to be LGBT, or they won’t. Scientists have said again and again and again that sexuality is not a choice. You’re either straight or you’re not, and no amount of watching Lil Nas X dance will make a straight kid gay. And no amount of conversion therapy will make a gay kid straight.

So if you really want to “think of the children,” consider the fact that, according to the CDC, lesbian, gay and bisexual youth are more than twice as likely to attempt suicide, compared to their straight peers. The CDC goes on to say that a major risk factor is being in an environment that is hostile to homosexuality and bisexuality.

To put it more bluntly: by attempting to protect your LGBT kid from Hell, you might condemn them to death.

That’s how we need to “think of the children.” We need to allow them to grow in a home that loves them for who they are, rather than teaching them to hate themselves.

Because, as Lil Nas X has shown us, if you tell a gay man his whole life that he’s going to go to Hell for being who he is, you can’t be surprised when he decides to do it on his own terms.

