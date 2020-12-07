🔊 Listen to this

The Times Leader Beer Gang is back with its weekly episode.

This week the gang reviewed Troeg’s Mad Elf ale.

The Beer Gang releases a new episode each Monday.

Previous episodes of the Beer Gang can be seen by following the links below, or going to the Beer Gang’s YouTube page:

• Episode 1: Yuengling Hershey’s Porter

• Episode 2: Benny Brewing Company’s Benny Fest

• Episode 3: Pacifico

• Episode 4: Wallenpaupack Brewing Co. IPAs

• Episode 5: Yuengling Flight

• Episode 6: Lionshead Belgian White Ale

• Episode 7: Rusty Nail Brewing Co.’s Fog Monster

• Episode 8: Breaker Brewing Co. triple IPA

You can also see previous episodes of The Beer Gang at the Gang’s YouTube channel by clicking here. New episodes are available each Monday exclusively on timesleader.com.