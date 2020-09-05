The Rockology Americans make their way toward Wyoming Avenue in Kingston on Friday evening.

KINGSTON — The last in the Rockin’ the County summer concert series wound its way through the streets of Kingston and Forty Fort on Friday night, and if you ask one of the series’ main organizers, the series was a resounding success.

Rockin’ the County served as the substitute to 2019’s wildly popular Rockin’ the River summer concert series in the world of COVID-19, taking a series of bands on a drive-by concert, taking the music to the people if people weren’t allowed to gather in public.

Friday’s concert saw a rocking performance from the Rockology Americans, a group of student musicians based out of Joe Nardone’s Rockology Music Academy. The kids played a rocking mix of tunes, ranging from songs by pop punk icons blink-182, post-punkers Talking Heads and some classic rock by way of the Rolling Stones.

Ted Wampole, head of the Luzerne County Convention and Tourism Bureau, said that, in lieu of last year’s concerts on the banks of the Susquehanna River, the Rockin’ the County series was everything he could have hoped for.

“This has exceeded even my wildest expectations,” Wampole said after the concert wrapped up. “It brought so much joy to the communities that we were able to bring these concerts to.

“To see the smiles on the kids’ faces, for five minutes, bring a little joy in their lives… it was exactly what we wanted to do,” he added.

Wampole said that, as of right now, the county is hoping to return to the interrupted tradition that was spawned last year with the riverside concerts, and that the concerts will be even more popular than last year’s.

“We hope that this continues, back on the river hopefully,” he said. “We hope these people show up and understand how much fun this was.”

According to Wampole, who said that he would have loved to have brought the concert series to every municipality in the area, the concerts will be one of the highlights of the year.

“In 2020, this was the feel-good event of the year,” Wampole said. “I wish it was something we could do every week.”

On the streets of Kingston, the message of positivity was echoed. The Russin family, made up of Basil and Shelley, along with son Ben, watched the band go by on Wyoming Avenue.

“I think live entertainment in some way is really important to continue right now,” said the youngest Russin, who is also a member of nationally-known punk act Title Fight. “It’s completely come to a halt, so it’s cool to find ways around it.”

