🔊 Listen to this

PITTSTON, Pa. – WVIA will air the 9/11 Memorial Coalition’s documentary Remember. Honor. Ride. on Friday, September 11th at 7 p.m. on WVIA TV.

“As more and more events are cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, WVIA hopes this broadcast helps the participants celebrate the annual tradition safely in their homes as they anticipate the events return in 2021” said Ben Payavis, WVIA Chief Content Officer.

Remember. Honor. Ride. is a 30-minute documentary film about the founding and the organic growth of the 9-11 Memorial Ride, a 42-mile motorcycle parade in Lycoming County that draws 10,000 bikers and over 20,000 community spectators. The documentary produced by Alivia Tagliaferri highlights the stories of the organizers, riders and its supporting communities.

“When I moved back home to Williamsport and learned about the 9-11 Memorial Ride, I just thought it was a tremendous tribute to all those who died that day and all those who served — and continue to serve. Thinking about the millions of firemen, policemen, military service members, and caregivers who stand ready to answer the call to serve at a moment’s notice — they’re the inspiration for this ride and the inspiration for this film” said Alivia.

WVIA will rebroadcast the documentary on Saturday, September 12 at 9 p.m., Sunday, September 13 at 11:30 a.m. and Monday, September 14 at 7:30 p.m.

About the 9/11 Memorial Coalition: The purpose of the 9/11 Memorial Coalition is to be a constant reminder to the public of the heroism and dedication of those who sacrificed their lives for us. To this end, the Coalition sponsors the area’s largest annual motorcycle parade held on the anniversary of 9/11/2001. Thousands participate in the memorial service and ride. The 42-mile escorted ride encompasses 14 different municipalities, with the routes lined with patriotic individuals, school children, veterans and first responders.