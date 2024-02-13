The Oscar for best original song has gone to classic Hollywood fare like “Over the Rainbow” and “When You Wish Upon a Star,” and to unconventional choices like the pump-up song “Lose Yourself” and the rollicking “Naatu Naatu” from last year’s “RRR.” All of these songs contribute to the fabric of their films, emphasizing themes and giving audiences a way to remember the action beyond the imagery.

“Barbie” broke into the original song category in a big way this year with two selections from its instant classic soundtrack making the cut. One of those songs, “What Was I Made For?” is the creation of Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas O’Connell. The pair are previous Oscar winners and have crafted a massive radio hit with this nominated cut from the year’s biggest film. “What Was I Made For?” delivers an emotional punch and elevates the entire film’s soundscape.

The second nominated song from “Barbie” is “I’m Just Ken,” a goofy number that accompanies large-scale fight and dance sequences in the movie. Regardless of the eventual winner, “I’m Just Ken” will have a great chance at being the most memorable song in this lineup down the road. On a more serious note, the song is unironically triumphant and an anthem for those living an unfulfilled existence. That’s what people had in mind going into the Barbie movie, right?

“The Fire Inside” is the obligatory nomination for Diane Warren this year. Warren has been nominated every year since 2017 and 15 times overall, losing each and every time. I have to say, this is one of the better Warren selections, providing at least a little bit of energy and prestige into the conceptually goofy biopic “Flamin’ Hot.” Since you’re definitely asking: yes, the film is about the invention of Flamin’ Hot Cheetos.

Ultra-talented Nine Inch Nails collaborator Jon Batiste is back in the Oscar race this year for his song “It Never Went Away” from the documentary about his life, “American Symphony.” The film closely follows the relationship between Batiste and his wife, Suleika Jaouad, as she battles leukemia. The song is a gorgeous ballad that captures the best of Batiste and Dan Wilson’s growing creative partnership.

The nomination for “Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People)” is a stunner from my perspective and not necessarily in a bad way. The song, from Martin Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon” is one of the only aspects of that film that actually focuses on the proper subjects of the story: the Osage people. Of all of these nominees, it is probably the one that will bring the most interesting performance at the ceremony.

This is an eclectic group of tracks, from the goofy to the reflective. The “Barbie” songs might be duking it out for the win, but what if they cancel each other out? A surprise could be in store. This is one of the better lineups I can remember, so I’m cool no matter how things shake out. Yeah, yeah, okay – fine – I really want “I’m Just Ken” to win.