Locals Only: Dustin Douglas & The Electric Gentlemen on upcoming blues rock album

Dustin Douglas & The Electric Gentlemen release their third full studio album, “BLACK LEATHER BLUES” on April 14. Hot off a new music video, this bluesy PA rock band led by Dustin Douglas seems to be everywhere these days.

Catch their latest music on 979X’s “Locals Only” show with Lazy E on Sunday at 7:00 p.m.

This rocker was born to play the blues. Dustin Douglas was big into classic rock from a young age. His grandmother was a huge Elvis fan, so the king was Douglas’s first major influence. Then, when Douglas was ten, he saw Aerosmith live around the same time he started guitar lessons…and that changed it all.

Perhaps Elvis meets Aerosmith is a perfect explanation for the distinct bluesy rock sound of Dustin Douglas & The Electric Gentlemen. Their sound is old school rock n’ roll, but a little modernized, a little sexier. I mean, come on — look at that hair!

But, it’s not just the rockstar locks — Dustin Douglas & The Electric Gentlemen’s music evokes a feeling that’s fresh, filthy, and fun, but still clings to its blues-influenced classic rock roots. These are songs that make you dance in a crowded bar, songs that make you wear sunglasses at night, songs that make you remember rock n’ roll truly never dies.

Dustin Douglas & The Electric Gentlemen are a powerful trio. Band founder and songwriter, Dustin Douglas shreds guitar and vocals while Tommy Smallcomb plays drums and Matt “The Dane” Gabriel mans the bass.

Douglas, Smallcomb, and Gabriel have been a part of the NEPA music scene a long time and that’s how they found each other. All three played for a number of other bands over the years, but when they got together — everything fell into place. With two albums and two Steamtown Music Awards under their belt, the band is already coming up on their ten-year anniversary.

“Aside from being bandmates, we really are the best of friends. We are a tight knit crew that always has each other’s backs,” said Douglas.

Dustin Douglas & The Electric Gentlemen recently dropped a music video for “Why Would You Say Such a Thing,” a single from their upcoming album, “BLACK LEATHER BLUES”. It’s a catchy jam with attitude and soul…and I can’t stop playing it!

“Sometimes, the best songs come just in the nick of time,” said Dustin Douglas of the single. “Once I wrote the riff, I knew it was going to be something special. It’s a great example of what we do as a band — a blues-inspired lyric with a heavy guitar riff, combined with a catchy chorus and danceable rhythm.”

“Why Would You Say Such a Thing” is a funky window into what we can expect from the rest of “BLACK LEATHER BLUES”. This is Dustin Douglas & The Electric Gentlemen’s third full studio album and they’re excited to release everything they’ve been working on.

“The record has been in the works for quite some time now and I truly feel it is some of our best work. The songs really define who we are at this moment and who we’ve become after some time together,” said Douglas.



Douglas wrote all ten songs on the upcoming album. As for his creative process, Douglas explained that the best things come when you least expect it and every song is a gift from the universe.

“Making music is my everything. I’ve been making music since I was a young child and I truly feel it is my sole purpose in this life. Not to get too deep, but it’s heavy to think that after I’m long gone, the records I’ve made will still be around. Hopefully people will still be listening to them!” said Douglas, ending with a laugh.

The first toe-tapping single released off the album, “Broken,” suggests listeners are in for a full spectrum of progressive blues rock from these tracks.

“Sonically, it’s undeniable,” said Douglas. “We had a great team working with us on it.”

“BLACK LEATHER BLUES” was recorded at 8 Days a Week Studios in Northumberland with Paul Smith, who engineered and co-produced the album. Brian Moncarz (Alice Cooper, Phillips Sayce) mixed the record, while Brian Lucey (Black Keys, Royal Blood, Arctic Monkeys, Green Day, Liam Gallagher) mastered it.

Fans can expect a new music video for “Change” coming in April, ahead of the worldwide album drop April 14. The River Street Jazz Café hosts the band’s official CD release performance April 22, presented by Parlor Beverages & Astrology Days.

Douglas said there’s a lot to look forward to in conjunction with the launch, so keep your eyes peeled and your ears open, NEPA! Stay up to date with Dustin Douglas & The Electric Gentlemen by following them on social media and coming out to see one of their rockin’ local performances.

Listen to Dustin Douglas & The Electric Gentlemen March 12 on “Locals Only” on 979X, with local rock bands played every week by Lazy E between 7:00 p.m. to 8:00. every Sunday.

