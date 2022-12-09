Keystone Mission is hosting a concert with featured country music artist, Mo Pitney live at the F.M. Kirby Center for Performing Arts on February 11, 2023.

Mo Pitney is known for his song Behind This Guitar which cracked Billboard’s Top Ten Country Albums Chart in 2016 the first week of its release. Pitney’s latest song Ain’t Lookin’ Back is available to stream or download.

CEO and Executive Director of Keystone Mission, Justin Behrens says, “[we] are excited to bring Mo Pitney, an amazing country singer, here to Northeastern Pennsylvania. Keystone Mission is an organization dedicated to helping the homeless and working with our community to bring hope to the homeless, hungry, and hurting people. This is done by bringing community members together and bring the issues surrounding homelessness to the forefront.”

The Mo Pitney concert is Keystone’s way to thank the community of NEPA for their ongoing support to Keystone Mission’s work with men and women whom are experiencing homelessness.

Mo Pitney tickets are $10 and available to purchase at the Kirby Center Box Office, online at kirbycenter.org, and by phone at 570-826-1100.

This is a great concert to bring friends for a good night of country music.