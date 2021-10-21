🔊 Listen to this

LEHMAN TWP. – Lake-Lehman advanced to the District 2 Class 2A volleyball semifinals with a 3-0 victory over Forest City on Thursday.

The Black Knights won by game scores of 25-6, 25-13, 25-18.

Lehman was led by Kirsten Finarelli (6 kills, 2 blocks), Ella Wilson (5 kills) and Dea Middleton (5 aces, 9 service points).

Lehman will face No. 1 seed Western Wayne Wednesday.

Hazleton Area 3, Dallas 1

Hazleton Area won the Wyoming Valley Conference match by game scores of 25-16, 18-25, 25-15, 30-28.

The Cougars were led by Lindsey Barron (10 kills, 2 assist, 11 service points, 15 digs), Sophia Neaman (6 service points, 1 ace, 20 assists, 24 digs, 9 kills) and Alondra Santos (19 service points, 4 aces, 1 assist, 14 digs, 3 kills).

Northwest 3, Dallas 2

Morgan Hermanofski, Rachel Strange and Morgan Gregory all scored to lead Northwest past Dallas.

FIELD HOCKEY

Nanticoke 2, Tunkhannock 0

Tunkhannock`0`0`0`0`–0

Nanticoke`1`0`1`0–2

Scoring – First Period: 1 GNA, Grace Reed (UA), 6:25. Third Period: 2. GNA, Reed (UA), 12:22.

Shots: Tunk 2, GNA 10. Saves: Tunk (unavailable) 10, GNA (Kelsey Clark) 5. Corners: Tunk 1, GNA 5.

Wyoming Area 2, Hazleton Area 0

Hazleton Area`0`0`0`0`–0

Wyoming Area`0`1`1`0`–2

Scoring – Second Period: 1. WA, Nina Angeli (Lyla Rehill), 6:43. Third Period: 2. WA, Miranda Dominick (Morgan Janeski), 1:48.

Shots: HA 10, WA 17. Saves: HA (Elaina Ashman) 15, Wyoming Area (Carly Saranchuk) 10. Corners: WA 15, HA 9.

Pittston Area 2, Abington Heights 2

Abintgon Heights`0`0`0`2`-2

Pittston Area`0`1`1`0`–2

Scoring – Second Period: 1. PA, Bella Giardina (Jaiden Jadus), 13:02. Third Period: 2. PA, Giana Neishman (Catherine Zaladonis), 13:44. Fourth Period: 3. AH, Meghan Van Wert (Ellie Smith), 12:30; 4. AH, Ellie Smith (Claire Evans), 7:47.

Shots: AH 20, PA 8. Saves: AH (Riff) 6, PA (Pisano) 20. Corners: AH 6, PA 11.

GIRLS SOCCER

Wyoming Area 3, Pittston Area 0

Wyoming Area`3`0`–3

Pittston Area`0`0`–0

Scoring – First Period: 1. WA, Anna Wisnewski (Halle Kranson), 28:00; 2. WA, Kranson (Hannah Fairchild), 9:57; 3. WA, Brianna Cheskiewicz (unassisted), 7:18.

Shots: WA 10, PA 0. Saves: WA (Olivia Allen) 0, PA (Meghan McCawley) 7. COrners: WA 3, PA 2.

Holy Redeemer 9, Hanover Area 0

Hanover Area`0`0`–0

Holy Redeemer`4`5`–9

Scoring – First Half: 1. HR, Avery Kozerski (Avery Chepolis), 23:47; 2. HR, Isabella Bennett (Kozerski), 21:22; 3. HR, Abby Miller (Chepolis), 6:35; 4. HR, Chepolis (Kozerski), 2:27. Second Half: 5. HR, Mary Lombardi (unassisted), 37:30; 6. HR, Avery Cole (Lombardi), 36:01; 7. HR, Kozerski (unassisted), 33:02; 8. HR, Jane Gillespie (unassisted), 27:27; 9. HR, Mary Lombardi (Miller), 25:01.

Shots: HA 0, HR 33. Saves: HA (Lindsay Snook) 24, HR (Marie Lombardi) 0.