Bloomsburg’s Jonah Whale pulls prog rock inspiration from dreams

The idea of bringing something over from the dreamscape to our world and giving it substance may seem like an idea reserved for far-flung fantasy fiction, but Michael Plevyak, front man of progressive rock band Jonah Whale, says he’s prone to draw influence from the land he visits in his sleep.

“Generally I’m just listening,” said Plevyak of the dream experience. “I’m hearing a piece of music and I’m really thinking it’s really good and then I realize that I’m dreaming and I start memorizing the mathematical intervals. Then as soon as I wake up I have to go downstairs and do the best I can to record what I’ve heard.”

The tracks “Lost Love” and “Am I That Ugly” on “Eccentricity,” Jonah Whale’s third album, were created from the dreams of Plevyak, but they aren’t the only songs created solely by the Bloomsburg resident. Plevyak wrote, sang and played guitar, bass, keyboards and drums on each of Jonah Whale’s four albums.

“I think I just enjoyed it; I like playing the different instruments,” Plevyak said. “Each one is a different adventure in itself and I just really enjoyed it.”

Plevyak fleshed out Jonah Whale’s live lineup two years ago when close friends told him then like the material and wanted to play it live. The band will play locally Aug. 5 at Hog’s Hollow Saloon, 1459 State Route 93, Berwick.

“We’re a high energy act,” Pleyak said. “It’s progressive rock, so it’s not always in 4/4. We use different time signatures, we have very strong vocals, we believe in performance, dressing well and we do our best to give the audience an energetic performance.”

Jonah Whale’s October 2014 album “Belly of the Beast” is Plevyak’s fourth and latest album with the project. According to the prog rock singer/songwriter, it’s the culmination of his musical work.

“I was searching for an identity so to speak on the first couple of records and when I got to ‘Belly of the Beast’ it was the album that I identify with most,” Plevyak said. “It hits pretty hard, it’s very melodic — a lot of very strong melodies, very strong hooks — it’s solid rock music.”

Keep up to date with Jonah Whale at their website, jonahwhale.com, or their Facebook page, Facebook.com/jonah.whale.904.

The multi-instrumentalist has four albums under his belt, including 2011’s “Eccentricity.”

By Gene Axton [email protected]

Reach Gene Axton at 570-991-6121 or on Twitter @TLArts

Reach Gene Axton at 570-991-6121 or on Twitter @TLArts