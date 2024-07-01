Brian DiMattia chats with Amie Zurewich in the Loop Internet Studio to uncover the story behind the iconic coffee cup-shaped building on Spring Street in Wilkes-Barre, and explore why it’s boarded up and has been vacant since 2003.

Hear about Amie’s inspiring journey through dreams, setbacks, and new beginnings, all anchored by the unyielding spirit of an entrepreneur determined to make her mark. From the early morning grind to financial setbacks that nearly derailed the dream, they cover it all on “Food Fight with Brian DiMattia.”

The conversation pivots to an exciting new venture: Perfect Harmony, an organic cleaning line aimed at sustainability and health. Amie shares the intricacies of patents and product development, as well as the importance of healing and self-care.

Despite her early challenges, her passion for coffee remains undiminished — even hinting at the possibility of reviving her dream someday.

