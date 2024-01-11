Bill Corcoran is back in the blu door studio for the first episode of 2024 with Jarrett Ferentino, a federal and state trial lawyer with over two decades of experience and a remarkable track record of successfully handling a wide range of cases for individual, corporate, and government clients, including over 100 homicides, sexual abuse, and drug trafficking cases.

Step behind the scenes of true crime where the chilling details of cases, like the Hugo Selenski trial, lurk and the personal sacrifices of those who stand against darkness emerge. Jarrett shares his riveting experiences from confronting the aftermath of tragedy to achieving hard-fought victories in the courtroom.

They dissect the changing tides of jury trials while acknowledging the unseen burdens that legal professionals bear, and their unwavering dedication to the scales of justice.

Want to hear more True Crime stories from Jarrett? Check out his weekly podcast, “True Crime Boss,” where he brings his prosecutorial expertise to the forefront, unraveling the most riveting true crime stories with unwavering dedication.

For more episodes of OnTheStacks with Bill Corcoran check out the website, find this podcast on YouTube, and watch more episodes here in our Podcasts section.