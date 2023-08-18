Join Bill Corcoran in the blu door studio when he sits down with social media influencer and model, Kae Ellsworth, to explore her digital journey and the world of social media influencers and content creators. But Kae isn’t your typical social media influencer. She’s a fierce advocate for self-reliance, financial independence, and the power of smart investments.

Kae shares her experiences working with brands, her fast rise in popularity on platforms like Instagram and TikTok, and how her authenticity turned out to be a total game-changer.

She stresses the importance of staying honest with your audience and being able to handle the negativity that comes along with the job. Not only does she handle the hate comments well, but she uses it to her advantage to boost her content and engagement in the ever changing social media algorithms.

Watch the episode above or click here: https://youtu.be/2KbrsUhBhxA

