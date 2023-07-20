OnTheStacks – Greek Culture, Family Business, & The Pursuit of Harmony | Ep.167: Savina Ortiz

Bill Corcoran is joined OnTheStacks by Savina Ortiz, Mother, Therapist & Mental Health Advocate. Savina believes that perfect balance in life does not exist, and instead promotes the idea of harmony, where different aspects of life coexist harmoniously.

In this episode, Savina talks about her Greek cultural heritage, which intertwines with her upbringing within a family that’s deeply rooted in the food industry.

They also explore the challenges of navigating stillness after we achieve the goals we set and the pressure of having to do something next. Savina also shares her personal experience of navigating motherhood, family business, and the importance of finding the right therapist.

