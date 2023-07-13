What happens when storytelling meets law? Bill Corcoran sits down in the blu door studio with Deputy Attorney General of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, Angela Sperrazza, to peel back the layers of the world of law and the concept of fairness – a principle that is so integral to the profession.

Bill Corcoran also talks with Sperrazza about the cultural history of law, the division in today’s society, and the importance of seeing each other as human beings, even when disagreements arise.

