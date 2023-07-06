This guest on OnTheStacks is UFC Middleweight Fighter, Tresean Gore, aka “Mr. Vicious.” In this powerful conversation, Tresean opens up about the struggles of his upbringing in his hometown in rural South Carolina. When he was 19 years old, he moved to Georgia with $600 and a dream.

Some days, he had to fish for food just to survive. Tresean’s story is a testament to the power of stepping out of your comfort zone and embracing the discomfort that comes with chasing greatness, while his childhood struggles serve as a remarkable reminder of the strength, courage, and resilience it takes to overcome adversity.

Tresean is set to fight Bo Nickal on July 8th at UFC 290, who was also interviewed by Bill Corcoran earlier this year.

Check out more episodes of OnTheStacks podcast on their website and all on Youtube!