Bill Corcoran’s guest in the blu door studio is Mark Margavage, a consultant meteorologist, storm chaser, and Creator of Mark Margavage’s Weather Discussion Page on Facebook. In this episode, they talk about controversial topics like UFOs, COVID, climate change, and censorship.

They discuss the mysterious wildfires in Canada that were potentially caused by arson, and the United States Military whistleblower that claims he has evidence that the government has a secret UFO retrieval program…and that they’re covering it all up! Mark also shows data on climate change as they dive into the financial interests behind climate change policy and explore the potential consequences of censorship that occurs online and in social media when we have debates about controversial topics.

