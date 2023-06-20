This week’s OnTheStacks guest in the blu door studio is David Pearson, freelance graphic designer and board member of the NEPA Rainbow Alliance.

In this episode, host Bill Corcoran talks with Pearson about Pop Culture, Music, and Nostalgia of the 90’s. They also discuss overcoming social anxiety, grappling with imposter syndrome, and realizing there is no such thing as the perfect time. Listen and discover why you should start saying yes to more opportunities.

