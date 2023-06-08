This week’s OnTheStacks guest in the blu door studio is Al Ornoski, Retired United States Lieutenant Colonel Army Ranger and Founder & Owner of Protection 6. In this episode, Al talks about the mental and physical strength he gained as an Army Ranger while living and fighting alongside Afghan forces during his deployment in the middle east.

Al recounts the stark reality he faced when his helicopter was shot down in Afghanistan, and the lessons he learned in the military that now translate to both business and civilian life. Al also shares his insights on the importance of trust, cultural understanding, and of course patriotism.

Watch this episode and more from Bill Corcoran and his OnTheStacks podcast here: https://youtu.be/KK-a5TY0XmA