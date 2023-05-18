This week’s OnTheStacks guest in the blu door studio is KULICK: @KulickOfficial an American Recording Artist, Producer, Engineer, & co-owner of the production studio, The Pear Entertainment. KULICK, who was born half deaf, started writing songs at the age of 12 as an outlet for bullying and anxiety.

In this episode, we delve into the creative process and explore the relationship between high performance and substance use in the creative arts & music industry. KULICK also shares his healthy strategies of working through panic attacks and anxiety.

Healing in Harmony: Music & Mental Health | KULICK: Ep.158