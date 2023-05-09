This week’s OnTheStacks guest in the blu door studio is Kurt Krasavage, a former global sales leader turned real estate investor and humanitarian. Kurt dealt with some extreme trauma at a young age. All within a few years he watched his mother suffer from a massive stroke, lost multiple family members and friends in tragic deaths, and was crushed when he got fired from his job in Corporate America.

But losing his job was a blessing in disguise as he saw it as an opportunity to follow his dreams. It allowed Kurt to restart his life and pursue his purpose of improving the community and helping people make a bigger impact on the world. In this episode, Kurt talks about overcoming adversity and opens up for the first time about his shortcomings and embarrassing failure that cost him his former career.

Kurt also shares his experiences leading multiple mergers and acquisitions, building global teams, and setting and achieving goals.

The Smart, Hungry, Humble, & Resilient Approach To Building Your Life’s Work | Ep.157 Kurt Krasavage