OnTheStacks – Grief & Gratitude: Surviving a SCAD Heart Attack at 30 Years Old | Ep.156: Kayla Wolthoff

In August of 2022, Kayla Wolthoff suffered a life-threatening SCAD-induced heart attack. SCAD, which stands for Spontaneous Coronary Artery Dissection, is a rare condition that occurs when there’s a separation or tear in the wall of a coronary artery.

This week’s OnTheStacks guest in the blu door studio is Kayla Wolthoff, an advocate for SCAD research.

As a very fit and active yoga-instructor, a heart-attack and dying at 30 years old was the last thing on Kayla’s mind. In this episode Kayla shares the lessons she learned from her near-death experience, her journey to recovery, and her message of putting yourself first and advocating for your health.

Grief & Gratitude: Surviving a SCAD Heart Attack at 30 Years Old | Ep.156: Kayla Wolthoff